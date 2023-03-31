The native of Rosario did not extend his contract with Barcelona after the 2020/21 season because the indebted club could not afford him due to the financial fair play rules of the Spanish league. “Leo and his family know how I feel about them. I took part in negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to success. I am still sorry that Leo could not continue at our club. Of course I would be very happy if he came back. It should be sporting, social and economic importance. We are in contact with him,” Spanish media quoted Yuste as saying.

According to him, such stories deserve a happy ending. “I hope all the pieces fall into place so that this mutual love story ends with Messi returning to Barca. When you love someone and you break up with them, you still want to continue that love even if you lose contact. We will always love Leo and he, in turn, Barca and the city itself,” said Yuste.

Shortly after December’s World Cup triumph in Qatar, in which Messi scored seven goals to lead Argentina to their first win in 36 years, Le Parisien reported that the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had agreed a contract extension with PSG. However, neither the player nor the club have confirmed this. Barcelona can still hope for his return.