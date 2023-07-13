Euro U19, Portugal beats Norway 5-0 and goes to the final. At 21 Spain-Italy

PORTUGAL-NORWAY 5-0

4′ Sa, 17′ rig. Sequeira, 31′ and 66′ R. Ribeiro, 69′ Borges

PORTUGAL (4-3-3): G. Ribeiro; Esteves (46′ Fernandes), A. Ribeiro, Bras, Marques (73′ Gomes); Justo, Nuno Felix (46′ Da Rocha), Gustavo Sà (58′ Gonçalves); Hugo Felix, R. Ribeiro, Borges (76′ Falé). All. million

NORWAY (4-3-3): Ree (86′ Engh); Solheim (46′ Sivertsen), Hopland, Haram, Egeli; Odegard (63′ Aas), Roaldsoy, Braude (50′ Bruseth, 86′ Murugesapillai); Bassi, Flataker, Faraas. Everything. Allspice

Ammonite yourself: Esteves, Nino Felix, Sà, Odegard, Roaldsoy, Solheim

All too easy for Portugal, which confirms itself as the opponent to beat in these Under 19 European Championships and is a candidate for the title of European champion. Milheiro’s teamafter having won group A without even too much effort, the one in which Italy was inserted, with three victories in as many matches (in addition to the Azzurri, the Portuguese also defeated Malta and Poland with 9 goals scored and only two conceded), it prevailed over Norway with a very clear 5-0 and awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Spain and Italy. Practice already closed after the first half for the Portuguese with a 3-0 lead thanks to goals by He knows, sequeira his rigor and Rodrigo Riberiro who then scored his personal brace in the second half before the final 5-0 by Borges. Coach Milheiro also had the opportunity to let some of the big names rest during the match, in view of the final which will be played on Sunday 16 July.