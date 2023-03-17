Home World The story of the former Hotel Elena, ex magistrate Sciacchitano and his wife acquitted
World

The story of the former Hotel Elena, ex magistrate Sciacchitano and his wife acquitted

by admin
The story of the former Hotel Elena, ex magistrate Sciacchitano and his wife acquitted

by blogsicilia.it – ​​5 seconds ago

The monocratic Court acquitted the former magistrate Giusto Sciacchitano, his wife Maria Galasso, accused of building abuse, and the architect Fabio Seminerio, who wrote an expert report, accused of forgery, for the affair of the ex…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The story of the former Hotel Elena, ex magistrate Sciacchitano and his wife acquitted appeared 5 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Migrants used to put pressure on the EU, Europe's response: stop visas for Lukashenko's politicians and diplomats

You may also like

Donald Trump has also been readmitted to YouTube,...

Yes by Erdogan, white smoke on Finland in...

Mexico kills eight at birthday party: 14-year-old nicknamed...

What is the International Criminal Court, its powers,...

Covid, new theory on the pandemic: the raccoon...

For Putin arrest warrant from The Hague: here’s...

Carlos Ann presents today “El disco negro” in...

Book club in Banja Luka | Magazine

Partizan in a series of defeats and bad...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Saturday 18 March 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy