If the one between Monopoli and Fidelis Andria is one of those matches at the top of the priority list for the fans, the inevitable ban on crushing every dream or ambition immediately takes care of it. In spite of everything, I decide to be there and once I have gained the playing field, my first glance can only obviously go to that cursed empty guest sector, kissed by the setting sun. As already happened to me for Monopoli-Foggia, the exact same situation, the exact same almost poetic frame but which ends up with third-party decisions to convey only sadness.

So I just have to concentrate on shooting and telling the fans of the house. Starting from the East Staircase, we notice the banner “AMA SOLO LA MAGLIA” as always of excellent stylistic workmanship, a peculiar characteristic of the groups in this sector. Good loads from the beginning, they support the team as always for the entire 90 minutes, even if obviously that stereophonic effect is always created with the nearby Curva Nord, which is not always pleasant.

Even the Curva Nord is compact and determined for the entire ninety minutes. Beautiful initial scarf, many flags in the wind and an excellent singing support which, in the end, turns into boos pours the coach invited to leave. I didn’t record chants towards the absent opposing fans, a great proof of maturity of the seagull fans despite the bitter rivalry.

Nothing else to say about the absentees except that they absolutely don’t deserve the classification and the situation they are experiencing due to the numbers and the support they have always been capable of expressing. Finally, on the field, as it is possible to guess, the home team loses the derby in the final, unleashing the wrath of the monopolitan public. Playoff objective still fully within reach, but losing certain games always hurts. Too much, for those who love too much.

Massimo D’Innocenzi