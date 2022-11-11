Home Sports Rowing, Galeazzi Trophy on the Tiber: the rowing challenge to remember Giampiero
Rowing, Galeazzi Trophy on the Tiber: the rowing challenge to remember Giampiero

Rowing, Galeazzi Trophy on the Tiber: the rowing challenge to remember Giampiero

One year after the death of the rower and sports journalist, Rome remembers him. Waiting for the participation of the men’s and women’s national rowing team, a representative of the best Lazio athletes, a crew of the Cus Roma and a representative of the best athletes of the city of Turin

On Saturday morning, the Galeazzi Trophy will take place along the Tiber river, a sporting event created to pay homage to the great journalist and athlete who died a year ago. An event strongly desired and supported by the Department of Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of the Municipality of Rome, as well as sponsored by the Sports Department of the Lazio Region. The Organizing Committee is made up of the children Susanna and Gianluca Galeazzi, Edmondo Mingione, Lorenzo Guido and the Olympic medalist Bruno Mascarenhas. The trophy includes the realization of a rowing sports competition that will take place in the stretch of the Tiber river between the Armando Trovajoli Music Bridge and the Risorgimento Bridge, and will see the participation of the Men’s and Women’s Rowing National Team, a representative of the best athletes. Lazio, a crew of Cus Roma and a representative of the best athletes of the city of Turin. For the occasion, the clubs of Rome have joined and for the rest of the year they are certainly… competing: Aniene, Lazio and Rome. At the same time yesterday in the late afternoon a real “entertainment” took place along the banks in homage to what Gian Piero Galeazzi represented for television journalism. A meeting at the Circolo Aniene which was attended by friends and colleagues who recalled his multifaceted personality through their memories. We invite you to the sporting competition to be held on November 12th at 3.30 pm with access from the Club Canottieri Lazio and Canottieri Roma, Lungotevere Flaminio at house numbers 25A and 39.

November 11 – 11:11 pm

