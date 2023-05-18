The story of the homeless Ivan from Belgrade got a sad epilogue Info

The story of the homeless Ivan from Belgrade got a completely different epilogue.

Source: Dalibor Ćulibrk/Facebook

Humane young man Dalibor Ćulibrk decided to help the homeless Ivan by alerting people on Facebook to help this man. The homeless man told Dalibor that his father was killed in front of him when he was a child, and that his sister was abused. He said that he has been homeless since then. The media reported this sad story, which now has a completely different epilogue.

Many citizens were touched by the sad story of the homeless Ivan. They paid money for him, provided him with temporary accommodation and a job. “The agreement was that the paid funds would be transferred to the account of Ivan’s employer, who would give him a portion of the money every day after the end of the shift.a. Given that it is evident that he will need some time to socialize again, because in a few days the man went from the street to what we would call a normal course of life, from which we found that he will not be able to handle such an amount on his own, and in the benefit of not spending, in popular terms, money on nonsense (he already had everything he needed – an apartment, a wardrobe, a phone with credit, 2 meals a day and the rest) the decision made was the only choice – to give the man a little money every day “, Dalibor wrote on his Facebook profile.

Ivan, as Dalibor wrote, began to ask for money more often and for increasingly large sums. Then the people who helped him became suspicious because he hadn’t started working yet, saying that he had stomach problems and an injured finger. “He was advised to go to a private clinic at the expense of money collected by the citizens, which he refused. At one point, when his employer visited him in the apartment for the day, he began to say: “It’s my money and you have to you give it to me”. The next thing that happened was that, when we informed Ivan that it was not his money, but the money that the citizens had set aside for him to get back on his feet and that it was not wise to give him everything at once, he informed us that he has three children whom he has not seen for two years and that his wife remarried when she had two children and a third on the way. It absolutely changed the course of the story and we felt cheated and cheated, everyone, both the employer and the landlord and me. who started all this because if he kept it quiet from us, we don’t know at all which of his story is true,” Dalibor stated on his profile.

He wrote that everyone approached Ivan with an open heart and committed to him. He stated that it was returned to them with extreme disrespect and that all three agreed not to provide Ivan with any form of support anymore. The remaining money that was collected for Ivan will be paid for the sick children Marija Gambošević, Irina Trojanovski and Dušan Komlenović.

