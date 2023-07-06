The Strokes, special reissues on colored vinyl

The Strokes have made it official that they have been working on a very special project as a gift for the most loyal fans that will take shape in a follow-up to vinyl of various colors that they have designed for reissue from some of his best-known albums. The first ones that have arrived and are already available are “First Impressions Of Earth” (06) y “Room On Fire” (03). For “Angles” (11) y “Comedown Machine” (13) we will have to wait until the August 4.

What is clear is the color of each of the vinyls. “Room On Fire”, second album of the band’s studio, featuring a slightly softer sound than its predecessor and featuring the work of producer Gordon Raphael (“Is This It”01), has been published in azul. Next, “First Impressions Of Earth” the rojo for the fourteen themes that show the sound core from The Strokes. It should be noted that the album debuted in the number 1 on the UK Albums Chart when it was released the year 2005 and from which came the hits “Juicebox”, “Heart In Cage” and “You Only Live Once”.

Lastly, the purple and the yellow have been reserved for “Angles” y “Comedown Machine”, respectively. The latter is about fifth disc of the New York group in which we find “All The Time”, which has 20 million views on Spotify. Although they are not yet for sale, all are now available for reservation.

