The submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared. “British billionaire Hamish Harding aboard”

And submarine used to carry groups of tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic And disappeared nell’Atlantic Ocean, throughout the American continent. The Boston Coast Guard confirmed to Bbc that search and rescue operations are underway. The investigators – quoted by various American media, the Guardian and other British newspapers – estimate that there were “up to 5 people” on board.

Among them too Hamish Hardingthe British billionaire who went into the spacetaking part in the fifth commercial flight of Blue Originthe space company of Jeff Bezos. Harding wrote on social media over the weekend that he was “proud to finally announce” that he would be taking part in the mission, adding that due to the “worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission will likely be the first and only mission crewed on the Titanic in 2023″. Then on Sunday he was back to posting: “One has just opened weather window and tomorrow we will attempt a dive”.

The small submarine is part of a flotilla of underwater vehicles used by private companies to bring small groups of tourists into the depths of the ocean to pay a visit to the seabed on which the remains of the transatlantic. The tour is operated by OceanGate Expeditions. The company said in a statement that they are exploring all possibilities to bring the crew back to safety. “Our entire attention is paid to the crew members of the submarine and their families – reads a statement – ​​We are deeply grateful for theextensive assistance which we have received from several government agencies and deep-sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.” OceanGate Expeditions offers 8 day dives for the cost of $250,000 to person.

The famous wreck is located at 3,800 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic about 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, in Canada. The passenger liner struck an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died. From the 1985, the year in which the wreck was discovered, visits to the seabed are frequent. Not to mention the boost given to visits by the film directed by James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio e Kate Winslet for which this year the 25th anniversary of its theatrical release was celebrated.

