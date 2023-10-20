The Synod of Bishops Addresses the Issue of Migration and Church’s Care for Immigrants and Refugees

Cardinal Cherny Highlights Plight of Immigrants at Synod of Bishops Press Briefing

(Vatican News Network) – The issue of migration took center stage during the 11th press briefing of the Synod of Bishops on October 19. Cardinal Cherny addressed the gathering, emphasizing the anxiety, vulnerability, and marginalization experienced by many immigrants.

The briefing, held at the Holy See Press Room, focused on the Church’s care for immigrants and refugees. Participants of the conference were set to join Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square later in the evening for a prayer dedicated to immigrants and refugees.

During the press briefing, Paolo Ruffini, Minister of the Dicastery for Communication and Chairman of the Information Committee of the Synod of Bishops, provided an update on the progress of the conference. He mentioned that 35 groups were currently discussing themes of participation, responsibility, and power. Minister Ruffini also highlighted the formation of three expert groups, composed of theologians and canonists, who would present their reflections to the General Assembly.

The church’s commitment to vulnerable populations was further emphasized by Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He spoke about the evening prayer for immigrants, describing it as a symbolic representation of the Church’s journey alongside the most vulnerable people in the world. Cardinal Cherny echoed this sentiment, underscoring the hardships faced by migrants and refugees and the silence of societies that exclude them.

Bishop Daniel Ernest Flores of the Diocese of Brownsville shared the experience of his diocese in accepting immigrants. Located on the US-Mexico border, the diocese has witnessed a significant increase in immigration from Latin America. Bishop Flores acknowledged the efforts of various individuals, including restaurant owners and medical staff, in providing relief and assistance. He also emphasized that the involvement was not limited to Catholics but extended to individuals from different religious backgrounds.

Fr Khalid Alwan, Secretary-General of the Eastern Catholic Patriarchate Council (CPCO) in Lebanon, shed light on the tragic situation of Syrian refugees in the country. He explained that since 2011, these refugees have lived in overcrowded camps due to Lebanon’s obligation to host them. With more than 2 million people living in these camps, Lebanon now has the highest proportion of refugees in the world. Fr Alwan expressed frustration at the international community’s inability to alleviate the situation, which has led to an increasingly impoverished Lebanese population and calls for Syrian refugees to move to Europe.

Addressing another aspect of the Church’s stance on immigration, Archbishop Dabula Anthony Mpako of the Archdiocese of Pretoria, South Africa, fielded questions about the LGBT+ community among immigrants. He emphasized the Church’s commitment to showing mercy and not discriminating against anyone, ensuring that no one feels out of place in the ecclesial community.

With discussions centered around the care for immigrants and refugees, the Synod of Bishops aims to promote dialogue and cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by these vulnerable populations.

