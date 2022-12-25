Home World The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ukrainian aid bill, Putin first called the invasion of Uzbekistan a “war” | U.S. | Government spending bill | Ukrainian President
Beijing time:2022-12-25 02:00

[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 25, 2022]The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.66 trillion government spending bill, which also includes $45 billion in aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude for this, and he also warned that Russia may Attack during the Christmas holidays. In addition, the day before yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word “war” to refer to military operations against Ukraine for the first time. The U.S. State Department called on Putin to recognize the reality and withdraw from Ukraine.

Interim Speaker GK Butterfield: “The result of the vote, the motion is passed.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.66 trillion government spending bill on Friday, including $45 billion in aid to Ukraine. It can then be passed as long as US President Joe Biden signs it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his thanks to the U.S. Congress and leaders of both Democratic and Republican parties for supporting Ukraine regardless of party affiliation. In a video released last night, Zelensky reminded Ukrainian nationals that Russia could attack during the Christmas holidays and that they don’t care about Christianity or any related values.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian-Russian conflict “war” for the first time at a press conference yesterday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Our goal is not to turn the gears of a military conflict, but on the contrary, to end this war. We are working on it and will continue to work on it.”

A spokesman for the US State Department said that Putin finally admitted that this “special military operation” was a “war”. He called for an end to the war. As long as the Russian army recognizes the reality and withdraws from Ukraine, it will end the war.

Compiled by Jiang Ziyang, NTDTV Asia Pacific TV

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/24/a103605985.html

