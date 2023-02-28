The UK and the EU make new arrangements on the trade issue of Northern Ireland after “Brexit”

Xinhua News Agency, London, February 27 (Xinhua) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on the 27th that the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement called the “Windsor Framework” on the British “Windsor Framework”. New arrangements will be made for trade matters involving Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Sunak held a joint press conference with von der Leyen in Windsor that day. Sunak said that under the “Windsor Framework”, the UK will achieve a smooth flow of goods within the country. Among the goods shipped from the British Isle of Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the goods destined for Northern Ireland will use the green lane, and the goods planned to be shipped to EU countries will use the red lane, and the cargo inspection of the green lane will be streamlined. The “Windsor Framework” will also help to address the supply challenges in Northern Ireland for medicines approved by the UK drug regulator.

Von der Leyen said at a press conference on the 27th that the “Windsor Framework” will allow Britain and Europe to open a “new chapter.” The British Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on the same day that the “Windsor Framework” will replace the “Northern Ireland Protocol”.

The British Parliament will then vote on the new agreement.

The “Northern Ireland Protocol” is part of the UK’s “Brexit” agreement. According to the agreement, Northern Ireland remains in the European single market and the EU customs union to prevent the emergence of a land “hard border” on the island of Ireland. However, some goods entering Northern Ireland from the British Isle of Great Britain are subject to customs and border security checks. After the UK signed the “Brexit” agreement, it has been complaining that the protocol is rigid, disrupting trade in Northern Ireland, exacerbating political instability, and demanding amendments. Negotiations between the UK and the EU on amending the protocol continued for a period of time, and the relationship between the two sides was once tense.