Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Anna Malial, announced on July 3 that the Ukrainian army has made significant progress in its battle against the Russian army. In the past week, Ukrainian forces were able to regain 37.4 square kilometers of territory on the eastern and southern fronts.

According to Al Jazeera, Malial stated that the Ukrainian troops are advancing towards Bakhmut, while Russian forces are moving towards Liman, Avdiyivka, and Malinka in the Donetsk region to launch attacks. The ongoing fighting in these areas has been described as intense.

Malial further explained that the Ukrainian army was able to reclaim 9 square kilometers of land along the eastern front, thanks to improved combat positions and adjustments to the front line. In the southern region, Ukraine has recaptured 28.4 kilometers of territory, bringing the total area retaken by Ukrainian forces to 158.4 kilometers.

The progress made by the Ukrainian army is a significant development in the ongoing conflict with Russia. It demonstrates the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian forces in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The situation remains tense, and clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops continue. Both sides are actively engaged in the conflict, with Ukraine showing its determination to push back against Russian aggression.

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely and calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The Ukrainian government seeks the support of its allies and partners to defend its sovereignty against Russian incursions.

Source: The Paper

Editor: Weng Ziqian