[China News Agency]The United Nations General Assembly held an emergency special meeting on the situation in Ukraine on the 22nd. The meeting is expected to last for two days, and the General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution at the end of the agenda.

In the afternoon, the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly resumed. In his speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Kresch said that for Ukraine, the past year was full of “despair, displacement, destruction and death”. There, some 20,000 civilians and soldiers died, countless more were injured, 6 million people were displaced, and 8 million refugees fled their homes to Europe and elsewhere. Throughout the past year, the international community has made various calls. Now, let us renew our resolve and work to push for an end to this war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was a “clear and present danger” of an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Over the past year, not only have we seen increased suffering and destruction, but it has become increasingly clear that things could get worse. “War is not the solution, war is the problem”. Ukrainians, Russians and others need peace. He called on all parties to stop the conflict and achieve a lasting peace based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

At the meeting, representatives of UN member states and international agencies will speak on the situation in Ukraine. At the end of the session, the General Assembly will vote on the draft resolution drafted by Ukraine on the “Peace Formula”, which emphasizes the urgency of seeking a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine that is consistent with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.