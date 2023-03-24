Home World “The underwater drone that can generate a radioactive tsunami”: North Korea announces new tests in the Sea of ​​Japan
"The underwater drone that can generate a radioactive tsunami": North Korea announces new tests in the Sea of ​​Japan

“The underwater drone that can generate a radioactive tsunami”: North Korea announces new tests in the Sea of ​​Japan

The North Korea he stated that, in recent days, he has been testing a nuclear-level submarine droneconceived and created to produce a gigantic “radioactive tsunami“. According to the Korean news agency Kcnathe goal would be to “stealthily infiltrate operational waters and cause a super-scale radioactive tsunami via an underwater explosion to destroy enemy naval groups and key operational ports“.

The name of the drone is “Hail“, which from Korean means “tsunami”, “tsunami”. The official newspaper Rodong Sinmun has published photos of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiling as he supervises the test, next to a large torpedo-shaped object in an unspecified internal structure. The submarine drone dropped a warhead which sailed at a depth between 80 and 150 meters in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japanfor 59 hours and 12 minutes, according to the agency’s statement Kcna.

