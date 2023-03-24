Home Business The world’s first support for two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour_Monitor_Signal_Antenna
Business

The world’s first support for two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour_Monitor_Signal_Antenna

by admin
The world’s first support for two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour_Monitor_Signal_Antenna

Original title: The world‘s first two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour

The world‘s first support for two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour

Now this watch has come to our evaluation room, here is a photo tour for you.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the world‘s first mass smart watch that supports two-way Beidou satellite messagesbringing epoch-making satellite communication technology, no ground network can send information, very suitable for wearing when traveling and exploring.

In terms of signal transmission, through miniaturized radio frequency modules, built-in suspension antenna design, and innovative nano-molding integrated technology case, the basis for signal transmission in a small volume space is realized. The nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel can also play the role of antenna energy convergence, making signal transmission faster and more stable, without fear of 36,000 kilometers.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate adopts 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED high-definition flexible screen, ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy caseCompared with Huawei WATCH 3 (stainless steel), WATCH GT 3 Pro titanium alloy “TA2” case material has higher strength and hardness, and better corrosion resistance.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master It adopts a unique three-button design for the first time, and all buttons are made of high-grade material – aerospace-grade titanium alloy TC4, which has both high compression resistance and high corrosion resistance.

In terms of health, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is equipped with TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, which brings Huawei’s most professional and comprehensive health management functions to users, including dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep staging monitoring, ECG electrocardiogram, continuous blood oxygen monitoring, stress monitoring, Body temperature detection and menstrual cycle prediction.

See also  Today's Stock Exchanges, December 19th. EU price lists improve after the German Ifo. ECB: "Rates up until inflation returns to target"

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Renewables, there are 21,378 companies in the sector...

Redemocratization – Mission Impossible? – Work&Economy Blog

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 24th. Banks remain in...

SNB raises interest rates by 50 basis points,...

What poverty does to our brains

Piazza Affari opens down, gold returns to the...

The prosperity of Europe is at stake

Pd, surrogacy money breaks out. Schlein in favor...

Shanxi Province held a mobilization and deployment meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy