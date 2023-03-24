Original title: The world‘s first two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour

The world‘s first support for two-way Beidou satellite news!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master Picture Tour

Now this watch has come to our evaluation room, here is a photo tour for you.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the world‘s first mass smart watch that supports two-way Beidou satellite messagesbringing epoch-making satellite communication technology, no ground network can send information, very suitable for wearing when traveling and exploring.

In terms of signal transmission, through miniaturized radio frequency modules, built-in suspension antenna design, and innovative nano-molding integrated technology case, the basis for signal transmission in a small volume space is realized. The nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel can also play the role of antenna energy convergence, making signal transmission faster and more stable, without fear of 36,000 kilometers.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate adopts 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED high-definition flexible screen, ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy caseCompared with Huawei WATCH 3 (stainless steel), WATCH GT 3 Pro titanium alloy “TA2” case material has higher strength and hardness, and better corrosion resistance.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master It adopts a unique three-button design for the first time, and all buttons are made of high-grade material – aerospace-grade titanium alloy TC4, which has both high compression resistance and high corrosion resistance.

In terms of health, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is equipped with TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, which brings Huawei’s most professional and comprehensive health management functions to users, including dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep staging monitoring, ECG electrocardiogram, continuous blood oxygen monitoring, stress monitoring, Body temperature detection and menstrual cycle prediction.

