Donatella Bianchi voted Gualtieri instead of Virginia Raggi in the last elections, but actually not

Yesterday Donatella Bianchi, candidate of the Five Star Movement for the Presidency of the Lazio Region, was on “A day as a sheep” broadcast on Radio Rai1. And between one question and another they asked her who she had voted for in the past. The answer was nautical: “I didn’t vote in the last elections, I was in the middle of the sea”.

Marine answer we were saying, but already a little incautious for the shrewd voters who perceive the possible presence of some Grillino or similar yachts. But then the candidate goes on to say that in the past you voted for the left without specifying exactly who. Finally the bomb and that is that in the last municipal elections she chose Roberto Gualtieri because her program was the “more convincing”.

Frost in the studio that adds up to the weather frost these days. The editorial team becomes suspicious and checks. It doesn’t take much to confirm the greedy suspicion, Bianchi voted Gualtieri but the outgoing mayor Virginia was also present Rays which arrived – as known – in last place and did not even enter the ballot, severely punished by the Romans.

In the studio, the strangeness is pointed out to her, given that she is now a candidate for the Five Stars: “Ah yes there was the RaysI didn’t vote for it because I don’t come from politics but from a different type of approach to life, Mayor Gualtieri had a program that convinced me with respect to a vision of city and waste management”. But how? Joseph Conte deploys you on the command deck of the electoral ship and you come out that you voted for the main contender in the next regional elections, namely the Democratic Party?

And then did you vote for his waste program, that is, for the waste-to-energy plant that Bianchi herself attacks day and night? But where is the consistency? Waste-to-energy plant, among other things, which brought down the Draghi government. Bianchi is therefore clamorously confirming what public opinion thinks and demonstrated with the vote: Virginia Raggi’s administrative policy was a failure and she was particularly so in waste management.

And here we have to take a step back and that is to say the reluctance that Bianchi has (rightly) shown to meet Raggi during the electoral campaign. We talked about it here:

READ ALSO: https://www.affaritaliani.it/politica/donatella-bianchi-l-abbraccio-fatale-della-raggi-837937.html

Subscribe to the newsletter

