The Go! Team, crítica de su disco Get Up Sequences Part Two

The Go! Team, crítica de su disco Get Up Sequences Part Two

A year and a half after it saw the light ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ (Memphis Industries, 21), The Go! Team They launch a pertinent continuation, materialized in twelve new songs that indicate the usual path of the formation. The British combo bets once again on colorful songs injected with intense tones, in which there is room for generous doses well intermixed with indie-pop, afro-beat, soul, funky, hip hop, piscodelia and electronica.

An accelerated and playful mixture that, well shaken and after twenty years of career, continues to come out of the shaker with commendable youthful impetus. A spark that those from Brighton have managed to keep incandescent throughout seven studio albums (including this one). ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’), emphasizing over and over again artistic premises that have become fixed and classic parameters within his catalogue. And it is, precisely around this continuous reiteration, where the main impediment is also focused when it comes to keeping interest in the group of the restless vocalist Ninja alive.

This installment does not offer anything new (and at the same time relevant) with respect to previous installments of the combo, and the truth is that it does not seem to improve those most celebrated titles of the band, in the case of the premiere ‘Thunder, Lightning, Strike’ (Columbia, 04) or most recent ‘Semicircle’ (Memphis Industries, 18). An LP justified by its most outstanding moments, with flashes in which to scratch the type of “Look Away, Look Away”, “But We Keep On Trying” with its vintage aroma, “Sock It To Me”, or the nineties “Train Song”, but that with relative frequency encourages to activate the automatic pilot.

‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ It is an album that alternates entertaining moments with other insubstantial ones and developed based on a certain inertia, both combined in what, as a whole, turns out to be a dispensable album. The one reported by a band as The Go! Team that, although it continues to be striking (a peculiarity to be thankful for at this point), it has been losing punch and obvious spark along the way, while sacrificing surprise effect while its initial tricks went from originality to poorly concealed repetition.

