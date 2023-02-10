Home Sports Journalist Matteo Marani is the new president of the Lega Pro of Italian football
Sports

Journalist Matteo Marani is the new president of the Lega Pro of Italian football

by admin
Journalist Matteo Marani is the new president of the Lega Pro of Italian football

The journalist Matteo Marani he was elected president of Lega Pro, which organizes the Italian Serie C football championships. Marani is 52 years old and was director of Guerin Sportsman, deputy director of Sky Sport, director of Sky Sport 24 and director of the Football Museum Foundation. He received 39 votes, more than double that of the other candidate Marcel Vulpis (also a journalist, as well as outgoing vice president) and will take the place that had been held by Francesco Ghirelli for the last four years, who resigned in December. As vice-presidents, Marani will have Giovanni Spezzaferri and the former footballer and coach Gianfranco Zola.

– Read also: Is it possible to reform Italian football?

See also  Ivrea overwhelmed by the strong Lecco Attye realizes, but only 3 points Red: "We are too passive"

You may also like

Here is the new Superlega: competition extended to...

Birthday night! Tang Shen’s 7 three-pointers can’t save...

Foggia-Gelbison: litmus tests, those of less appeal

Milano Cortina 2026, the two finalist proposals of...

Camp Factor – Repair Market! The 20 names...

The 4 essential keys to be happy

Sergio Scariolo: The match was decided in the...

Luis Alberto, the interview: ‘Sarri shows us long...

Jude Bellingham is the footballer with the highest...

Tor Bella Monaca, Emmanuale dies at the age...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy