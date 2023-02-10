The journalist Matteo Marani he was elected president of Lega Pro, which organizes the Italian Serie C football championships. Marani is 52 years old and was director of Guerin Sportsman, deputy director of Sky Sport, director of Sky Sport 24 and director of the Football Museum Foundation. He received 39 votes, more than double that of the other candidate Marcel Vulpis (also a journalist, as well as outgoing vice president) and will take the place that had been held by Francesco Ghirelli for the last four years, who resigned in December. As vice-presidents, Marani will have Giovanni Spezzaferri and the former footballer and coach Gianfranco Zola.

