A citizen who witnessed the event reported that the ‘zapatico’ was going along Avenida del Río and got on the platform a few meters before reaching Avenida Bavaria, parked the car, got out, delivered a parcel and then drove off, getting back in. on the street.

You may be interested: Crowd of motorcycle taxi drivers leaves no space for pedestrians in a school zone in Santa Marta

In the minutes that the recklessness lasted, the taxi driver affected the safety of passers-by by invading the pedestrian space and could also affect the paving. Control actions are urgently needed by the mobility authorities.

It might interest you: SecMovilidad opens sanction process for triple bus crash in Santa Marta