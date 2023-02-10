Home News reckless ‘zapatico’
reckless 'zapatico'

reckless ‘zapatico’

A citizen who witnessed the event reported that the ‘zapatico’ was going along Avenida del Río and got on the platform a few meters before reaching Avenida Bavaria, parked the car, got out, delivered a parcel and then drove off, getting back in. on the street.

In the minutes that the recklessness lasted, the taxi driver affected the safety of passers-by by invading the pedestrian space and could also affect the paving. Control actions are urgently needed by the mobility authorities.

