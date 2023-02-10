Maria Stella Adami is the new director of the Department of General Medicine of theAsl Northwest Tuscany. He takes the place of Alessandro Dini, who retired on 1 February, and will remain in office for three years. The doctor has been a general practitioner since 2003 (previously, since 1995, she had worked in the emergency medical service and made substitutions). In the last period you have also been the coordinator of the Territorial Functional Aggregation (Aft) of the Garfagnana. She also held the role of administrator, in the municipality of Gallicano: from 1999 to 2004 as deputy mayor and from 2005 to 2014 as mayor.

Since 2017 he has been president of the ‘Non ti scordar di te onlus’ association, accredited since 2020 by the Tuscany Region as an anti-violence center. Born in the name of Vanessa Simonini, a victim of gender violence, for 11 years this association has carried out a significant activity in the Serchio Valley alongside women victims of violence and works together with volunteers, local authorities, schools, police forces and Asl.

“I welcome – says Dr. Adami – the appointment as director of the company department of general medicine. I thank the general management for having given me this important task and also all my fellow coordinators of functional aggregations (Aft) for the support they have given me provided in recent months. Important challenges await us in this moment of great change for our healthcare, especially as regards local services. We will face them with availability, attention and with that spirit of collaboration that has always characterized general practitioners of our territory, in the primary interest of patients. In this regard, I take this opportunity to highlight that I remain deeply attached to all my clients, with whom a relationship of trust and friendship was born and developed over the years”.







