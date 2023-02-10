Original title: Birthday night! Tang Shen 7 three-pointers can’t save the Warriors away game has become the death spot of the defending champion

On February 9th, Beijing time, the defending champion Golden State Warriors finally failed to get rid of the role of “away bug”. They lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 122-125, ending their two-game winning streak. The “God of Soup” Thompson, who celebrated his 33rd birthday, made 7 three-pointers and scored 31 points and 6 assists, but he only scored 3 points in the fourth quarter.

This season, when the “Splash Brothers” fit together, Thompson averaged 19.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and only recorded 3.9 three-pointers. But when Curry was absent, Thompson was able to turn on the “Tang God” mode, averaging 27.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.1 three-pointers per game.

After making 12 three-pointers in the last game, Thompson continued his fiery touch. He hit two three-pointers in the first quarter, but “Tang Shen” was forced to rest because he quickly received two fouls, which affected the own fire output.

Today is Thompson’s 33rd birthday night. Thompson grew up in Portland when he was a child. After all, his father is a famous Trail Blazers player, so Portland can be considered the hometown of “Tang God”. Coupled with the continued absence of “Cute God” Curry, Thompson is the absolute focus of this game.

When the Trail Blazers at home expanded the point difference to more than 10 points at the beginning of the second quarter, Thompson started the “Buddha’s light” mode. In the second quarter, Thompson made 4 three-pointers and scored 8 points in a row. Relying on the hot performance of scoring 14 points in the second quarter, the Warriors scored 40-29 in a single quarter by 11 points and successfully overtook.

See also Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning team is not in Shenyang and has no further communication with Guo Ailun – yqqlm In halftime, Thompson only played 18 minutes, but he made 7 of 14 shots, 6 of 12 three-pointers, 50% of his shots, and scored 20 points without free throws. In the last 6 quarters, Thompson made 18 of 28 three-pointers, and his shooting percentage reached 64%. In short, “Tang Shen” is accurate. Of course, in addition to Thompson, Wiggins, Poole, and substitute Di Vincenzo also helped “Tang Shen” round up the spot. All three of them scored in double figures in two quarters, especially “Pu’er Tea”. He scored 12 points in the quarter. So far this season, the Warriors rank in the top eight in the West, but the defending champion “away bug” is a fact. Before this game, the Warriors only won 7 away games, and there are only 4 teams in the league with less than 8 away games, and the Warriors are one of them. This is the Warriors’ first away game after Curry’s absence. If they can win away, it will be a great boost to the morale of the Warriors. Unfortunately, the Warriors still failed to defeat the demons in the end. In the last two quarters, the Warriors failed to score more than 30 points in a single quarter. Especially in the fourth quarter, Thompson only scored 3 points. Although he scored 31 points and hit 7 three-pointers in the game, but The misfire in the fourth quarter is an indisputable fact. At present, the Warriors have ended their two-game winning streak. In the absence of Curry, if they cannot quickly find the “key” to winning away games, then they will fall out of the top eight, or even the top ten, and miss the playoffs. of. See also NASA spacecraft actively hits asteroids to test how to save Earth from apocalypse | NASA | Spacecraft | Asteroids | Impact | Save Earth | Doomsday | (beard)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: