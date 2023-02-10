Source Title: “Our Days” aired on CCTV 1 and iQiyi following “Hurricane”: re-enacting the details of life in the 1980s

The period life drama “Our Days” recently took over from “Hurricane” and was broadcast on CCTV 1 and iQiyi. The play has a strong breath of life, almost replicating the details of life in the 1980s, and it has attracted much attention since it was broadcast. Some viewers think this drama is the Chinese version of “Please Answer 1988”, or the light-hearted version of “The World“, and some viewers have seen the shadow of the classic period drama “Parents Love”. “Our Days” takes three families as the epitome, delicately interprets the warmth of the parents and the friendship of the neighbors, and shows the story of two generations of people rushing to happiness in their ordinary lives in the 1980s and 1990s. The series adopts the memory perspective of Wang Xuehua (played by Zhou still), Dongfang Hong (played by Zhou Qi) and other younger generations to trace the life of their parents back then. In the play, the mothers of the three families give birth on the same day by chance, dramatically infiltrating the secular human feelings of the Northeast factory area into the three families. The overall pace of the story is slow yet brisk. The birth of the three children at the beginning connects the interpersonal relationships of the three families, and the unique family combinations of the three families are also full of conflicts in the dramatic narrative. Liu Shuxia (played by Li Xiaoran) and Wang Xianping (played by Li Naiwen) are a couple, one is a literary youth who does not eat fireworks, and the other is an upright demobilized soldier. Jie and Jiang Defu. Dongfang Yushu (played by Sun Hao) and Fu Ying (played by Qi Huan) are completely opposite combinations. The combination of delicate literature and art and warm-hearted thick lines is full of contrasts. The other couple is even more dramatic. Yang Dashan (played by Ren Shuai), a well-known gangster, washed his hands in the gold basin after meeting Fang Hui (played by Wang Weiwei) and became a model husband. See also Minority Party | Where did the "Xia" in Xianxia drama go? After the opening of the three families giving birth, the story did not completely flow on the surface of life. Around the physical defect of the eldest son of the Wang family, the story line began to develop, from the change of the Wang family’s attitude towards accepting the child’s defect, to seeking medical treatment with the child, and the old man running away from home. The relationship is expressed in a relatively obscure way. People’s attitude towards changes also shows the relatively conservative atmosphere of the past era, with a high degree of overall restoration, creating an expression style close to reality. The play adopts a flashback method, and at the key plot points, the summary speeches are made from the perspective of the next generation, and the dramatic techniques at intervals add a bit of jumping emotion to the somewhat trivial story. Domestic dramas have been developed for decades. Although period dramas are often performed and new, so far only a few masterpieces such as “Golden Wedding”, “Parents’ Love” and “The World” have been handed down to the world. Investigating the root cause, a large number of period dramas have a period of time, but a lack of true feelings. The shaping of the atmosphere of the times not only comes from the details of the service, but also from the stories and emotions flowing out of life. The essence of the charm of “Golden Wedding” and “Parents’ Love” is to create a couple who are truly in love and compromise with each other, while “The World” examines the economic and social changes in Northeast China in the past thirty years with a broad sociological perspective. “Our Days” currently focuses on the three families. The concentration of family emotional drama is relatively high, and the depth of social perspective needs to be strengthened.

