Exciting New Chinese Dramas Premiering in December: Romance, Mythical Beasts, and Inspiration

Two of China’s biggest stars will be gracing the small screen this December in a thrilling line-up of new dramas that promise to capture the hearts of audiences across the nation.

First up is Zhang Ruoyun, who is set to play the role of a gold medal teacher in the upcoming inspirational drama series, “The Young Man Who Mings the Dragon.” Directed by Ding Hei and written by Chen Shu, the show is expected to debut on December 10 on CCTV-8 and Youku. The heartwarming story revolves around a group of students who have lost their way but find hope and inspiration under the guidance of their dedicated teacher. With themes of passion, joy, and healing, this drama is sure to strike a chord with viewers.

Meanwhile, Zhao Lusi is set to take on the role of a mythical beast in the ancient costume drama, “The Hidden God,” which is set to premiere on Tencent and Mango TV from December 11. Based on Xing Ling’s novel, the show follows the journey of the water condensation beast Ayin, played by Zhao Lusi, and the son of the true god Kuching as they embark on a quest to find the immortal essence. The drama promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of righteousness, growth, and love in a mystical world.

Finally, Liu Haocun will lead an all-star cast in the drama “Derailment,” which is exclusive to Youku from December 14. Adapted from Priest’s novel, this suspenseful drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it combines elements of love and soft science fiction. The story revolves around a young woman named Jiang Xiaoyuan, played by Liu Haocun, who finds her life turned upside down as she navigates a complex and mysterious world.

With such a diverse range of dramas set to air in December, there is certainly something for everyone. Whether it’s the heartwarming tale of a dedicated teacher, a mystical adventure in ancient China, or a suspenseful romance, audiences are sure to find a new favorite to follow.