The United States attacked a pro-Iran militia in Iraq after a bombing at its military base

The United States responded to a recent attack on one of its military bases in Iraq by launching a counterattack on a pro-Iranian militia. The offensive, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted a vehicle belonging to the militia and resulted in “several enemy casualties,” although the exact number was not specified.

The attack was carried out by an AC-130 military plane, as confirmed by the US Central Command (Centcom). The maneuver was in response to a recent bombing of a US military base in Al Assad by the pro-Iranian militia. The militia claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel, stating it was in retaliation for US actions in Gaza.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh clarified that the attack was in “self-defense” and emphasized that the US will not be intimidated by rebel militias. The US has also reiterated its support for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. As a result of increased attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militias, the US has intensified its presence in the region and launched a series of attacks to protect its troops.

Furthermore, the US has imposed sanctions on leaders of these Iran-backed groups to limit their operational capacity. The US Treasury’s Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nichols, stated that the US will hold accountable any opportunistic actors who attempt to exploit the situation in Gaza for their own purposes.

In an effort to bring an end to the conflict, diplomatic talks are ongoing between the US, Iraq, and Iran. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Baghdad to discuss the importance of finding a solution to the ongoing situation, and the Iraqi Prime Minister has also held talks with Iranian authorities to request a ceasefire.

Ultimately, the US is committed to protecting its personnel in the Middle East and will continue to take necessary steps to defend against threats from rebel militias supported by the Iranian regime.

