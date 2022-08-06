[NTD, Beijing, August 5, 2022]After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the CCP launched missiles around Taiwan in protest. Continue to stay near the Taiwan Strait and monitor the movements of the Communist army.

The U.S. congressional delegation led by Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2. She is also the highest-ranking U.S. official who has visited Taiwan in the past 25 years.

The day after Pelosi completed her visit to Taiwan (4th), the CCP announced that it would conduct live-fire exercises in 6 waters around Taiwan. The eastern theater of the Communist Party of China launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait that day.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense issued a press release on the 4th saying that from 1:56 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day, the CCP launched a total of 11 Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of northern, southern and eastern Taiwan.

White House: Beijing is ready to provoke Washington against Taiwan

On August 4, local time, John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council (NSC), said that the CCP’s launch of missiles near Taiwan was an “irresponsible” action.

Kirby said at a regular White House press conference that the Beijing authorities have been trying to change the status quo for a long time, and the provocative actions have escalated significantly. “China has chosen to overreact to the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and use it as an excuse to intensify provocative military activities in and around the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

Kirby said that Beijing is expected to continue to respond to Pelosi’s visit in the next few days, and Washington has prepared for it.

Kirby said that Secretary of Defense Austin has ordered the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group to remain in the region to monitor the situation. Indo-Pacific region.

USS Ronald Reagan returns to South China Sea

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group is homeported in Yokosuka, Japan. Earlier in July, the battle group went to Singapore to dock for recuperation.

After the news of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was exposed by the media, the Beijing authorities reacted violently. Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the CCP’s Global Times, threatened in advance that the CCP’s military planes would “accompany” Pelosi’s plane and “drive it away”.

At the same time, both the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense publicly declared that as long as Pelosi dares to come to Taiwan, something will happen.

In this context, the “Reagan” aircraft carrier battle group set sail from Singapore and returned to the South China Sea to escort Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan with a congressional delegation on the evening of the 2nd, and left Taiwan the next afternoon after her visit.

During Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Chinese military did not make any threats. It was not until the second day (4th) that Pelosi left Taiwan that the Chinese military announced that it would conduct live-fire exercises in six waters around Taiwan.

Experts believe that the CCP’s exercise was forced to give an explanation to the domestic people. Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Beijing authorities did not want to make extra troubles.

Agence France-Presse quoted Chen Zhijie, a professor of political science at Taiwan’s National Sun Yat-sen University, as saying that China does not want the current situation to escalate. Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the last thing Xi Jinping wants is an unexpected war.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/05/a103495210.html