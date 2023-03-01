The episode took place on February 27 in St. Louis. The two had quarreled shortly before

A man of 23 years he was charged with murder after appearing in a video where he shoots another man, at the edge of a busy street in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, Feb. 27. The episode, filmed by a passerby, quickly made the rounds of social media.

the suspect, Deshawn Thomas, was arrested as he was trying to enter a library, just hours after he shot a man in the head who was sitting on a sidewalk in downtown St. Louis. The detective brought it back Marco Christlieb – as reported by the «New York Times – of the Department of St. Louis, in a brief interview on Tuesday night 28th.

The murder, which took place around 10 in the morning, shocked many who saw it online that video lasting about 45 seconds. In the images, which Christlieb confirmed show the shooting, a man in a yellow suit aims a gun at the head of another man sitting on the sidewalk on the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

The man looks load the gun before aim it at the victim’s head and shoot. Police said Thomas is the victim they had quarreled that morning at a nearby gas station before the shooting. Thomas ran away after the murder and the police reached him around 2.40 pm, as reported by the authorities, who also recovered the shell casing and the firearm.