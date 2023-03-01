World champion in the Wako-Pro category of K-1, the Italian national of Romanian origin is 29 years old and has to his credit 43 wins, three defeats and one draw in 47 matches

Last summer, Georgian he even spent the holidays together with Elisabetta in Alghero, Sardinia, in the family town. The same place where in 2013 the model married her husband Brian Perri, who now seems to be more and more distant than her. Even if Canalis has always denied there was an air of crisis between them. Their was an intense love and they had a daughter, little Skyler Eva, who is now seven years old. Instead, now in the life of the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia there is Cimpeanu, originally from Romania, but with a long past in our national team.

In 2019 he defeated his home champion, Urlich Marvin, in Meux, France, conquering the coveted belt, in the 69.1 kg category and graduating K-1 Wako-Pro World Champion. That wasn’t his first title. From 2008 to 2011 he was part of the national kickboxing team in the cadet and junior category, while from 2012 to 2018 he was in the senior one, before turning professional. Out of 47 matches he has to his credit 43 wins, three losses and one draw. Worldwide, in 2010, he won a gold medal, junior category in Light Contact. It is a discipline that provides for light contact and in which it is possible to attack the opponent’s body with clean and above all controlled blows. Not only. In 2013 Cimpeanu won gold, but as a senior, again in Light Contact and in 2017 the title of Wako amateur world champion in Low Kick. To then hit the fourth world title in 2019 in France. Without forgetting the two honors of Coni, the two gold collars (2013 and 2017). He has always had a passion for fighting: he approached karate at the age of six and four years later switched to kickboxing. The 29-year-old is very active on social media, from Instagram (25,800 followers) to Youtube, and has a rich community – even of very young people – who follow him for advice and tips. And here you can see the numerous videos of his training sessions, also with Elisabetta Canalis.