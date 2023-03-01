Driving electric is more convenient in the Netherlands, where the cost of charging a full charge is 2.74 euros and it costs 0.80 euros to travel 100 km, while the place in Europe where it is more expensive to go out with a car plug is Denmark: 27.65 euros for top-ups and 8.11 euros for 100 km. It’s Italy. It is in the top 10 of the most expensive countries, even if it is not the first, but the fourth: cost per charge 19.89, cost per 100 km 5.54 euros. In Italy consumers pay almost six times more per charge than Dutch consumers. Spain is close behind, while Germany and Belgium are more expensive. Holland, Kosovo, Georgia, Serbia and Turkey are the top 5 cheapest countries. The average cost to recharge an electric vehicle in Europe is €11.17

The analysis is carried out by Switcher.ie at the European level. While electric vehicles are over 70% cheaper to run than petrol or diesel vehicles, there are still energy costs to budget for. The price you pay to charge an EV depends not only on the make and model of your car, but on the country where you live. “We studied the cost of charging electric vehicles across Europe and ranked the 10 cheapest and most expensive countries based on the price of a full charge and driving 100km.”

The cheapest places in Europe to run an EV are mostly in central and southeastern Europe, with the exception of the Netherlands, which has come out on top thanks to generous government energy allowances and financial support for households. Southeastern European countries also tend to have lower sales and a smaller EV market share due to the prohibitive costs of many electrics and hybrids.

The most expensive places to operate an EV are the wealthier European countries with higher EV adoption rates. The most expensive nations to charge EVs tend to have a higher EV market share in new car sales and more EVs and hybrids on the road, with the exceptions of Cyprus and the Czech Republic. Range is often a concern for EVs. drivers considering the switch, and unsurprisingly, the cars with the longest ranges tend to be the most expensive to run.