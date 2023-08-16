the video of the discovery of missing surfers, clinging to the boards and exhausted – Corriere TV

Four Australian and two Indonesian tourists were rescued after two days at sea

Four Australian and two Indonesian tourists have been rescued after being missing for two days in the sea off Indonesia’s Aceh province. The wooden speedboat they were aboard with three crew members was cruising the waters around Sarang Alu and Banyak islands on Sunday when it encountered severe weather.

The 7 ended up in the sea. One of the tourists, Elliot Foote, paddled his surfboard to an island to raise the alarm. His three travel companions, girlfriend Steph Weisse and friends Will Teagle and Jordan Short, were found clinging to their boards in the sea. It is not clear how the two Indonesians survived, while the third crew member is still missing.

August 15, 2023 – Updated August 16, 2023, 09:17 am

