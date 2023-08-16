Home » Nosková knocked out Samsonova in Cincinnati and will play Kvitova
Sports

Nosková knocked out Samsonova in Cincinnati and will play Kvitova

by admin
Nosková knocked out Samsonova in Cincinnati and will play Kvitova

In the second round, the important general before the US Open ended for last year’s winner Caroline Garcia from France. The sixth seed lost to American Sloane Stephens 6:4, 4:6, 4:6.

Tunisian Uns Džábirová won her first match since defeating Markéta Vondroušová in the Wimbledon final. After a long game break, the world number five defeated Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinin 6:3, 6:7, 7:6 in the second round, even though she was already losing 1:5 in the third set. The match lasted two and three quarter hours.

For the first time in two years, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic appeared on American soil, and in the first round of the doubles with compatriot Nikola Čačič, they lost to the British-New Zealand pair Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 4:6, 2:6. The winner of a record 23 Grand Slams in singles in previous seasons could not go to the USA because he refuses to be vaccinated against covid.

For Djokovic, it was the first match since his Wimbledon final defeat against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The world number one started the singles competition in Cincinnati with a second-round victory over Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Cincinnati Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament (Hard): Men ($6.6 million endowment): Singles – Round 1: De Minaur (Aust.) – Wolf (USA) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1McDonald (USA) – Hanfmann (Germany) 7:5, 6:1Purcell (Aust.) – Harris (JAR) 6:4, 6:4Hurkacz (Poland) – Kokkinakis (Aust.) 7:6 (7:2) , 3:6, 7:6 (7:1).2. round: Alcaraz (1-Sp.) – Thompson (Aust.) 7:5, 4:6, 6:3Ruusuvuori (Fin.) – Rublyov (7-Russia) 7:6 (12:10), 5:7 , 7:6 (7:3) Mannarino (Fr.) – Auger-Aliassime (12-Can.) 6:4, 6:4. Women (subsidy $2,788,468): Singles – 1st round: NOSKOVÁ (CZ) – Samsonova (Russia) 2:6, 6:3, 6:1 Bucsa (Spain) – Bencic (13-Switzerland) 4:6, 6:3, 6:2 Mertens (Belgium) – Keys (15-USA) 6:3, 3:6, 6:3 Collins (USA) – Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6:3, 6:1 Liová (USA) – Linette (Poland) 0:6, 7:6 (7:5), 6 :2Cirsteaová (Romania) – Alexandrová (Russia) 6:0, 6:2Vekičová (Croatia) – Bradyová (USA) 7:6 (7:5), 7:5.

You may also like

Braves Shine in Shutout Victory over Struggling Yankees

NBA In-Season Tournament group stage schedule

Chinese Women’s Football Star Tang Jiali Joins La...

Status and stream from the second semi-final from...

Passion and Perseverance: The Inspiring Journey of Héctor...

Inter, the new striker is Arnautovic

Chinese Delegation Unveils ‘Xingyao’ Dress: Celebrating Chinese Culture...

“Canelo” Álvarez to Face Jermell Charlo in Unprecedented...

VLADISLOVAS CESIUNAS, WHEN A WINNING CAREER BEGINS AFTER...

The Zhejiang Team Returns to AFC Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy