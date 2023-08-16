Nosková knocked out Samsonova in Cincinnati and will play Kvitova

In the second round, the important general before the US Open ended for last year’s winner Caroline Garcia from France. The sixth seed lost to American Sloane Stephens 6:4, 4:6, 4:6.

Tunisian Uns Džábirová won her first match since defeating Markéta Vondroušová in the Wimbledon final. After a long game break, the world number five defeated Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinin 6:3, 6:7, 7:6 in the second round, even though she was already losing 1:5 in the third set. The match lasted two and three quarter hours.

For the first time in two years, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic appeared on American soil, and in the first round of the doubles with compatriot Nikola Čačič, they lost to the British-New Zealand pair Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 4:6, 2:6. The winner of a record 23 Grand Slams in singles in previous seasons could not go to the USA because he refuses to be vaccinated against covid.

For Djokovic, it was the first match since his Wimbledon final defeat against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The world number one started the singles competition in Cincinnati with a second-round victory over Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Cincinnati Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament (Hard): Men ($6.6 million endowment): Singles – Round 1: De Minaur (Aust.) – Wolf (USA) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1McDonald (USA) – Hanfmann (Germany) 7:5, 6:1Purcell (Aust.) – Harris (JAR) 6:4, 6:4Hurkacz (Poland) – Kokkinakis (Aust.) 7:6 (7:2) , 3:6, 7:6 (7:1).2. round: Alcaraz (1-Sp.) – Thompson (Aust.) 7:5, 4:6, 6:3Ruusuvuori (Fin.) – Rublyov (7-Russia) 7:6 (12:10), 5:7 , 7:6 (7:3) Mannarino (Fr.) – Auger-Aliassime (12-Can.) 6:4, 6:4. Women (subsidy $2,788,468): Singles – 1st round: NOSKOVÁ (CZ) – Samsonova (Russia) 2:6, 6:3, 6:1 Bucsa (Spain) – Bencic (13-Switzerland) 4:6, 6:3, 6:2 Mertens (Belgium) – Keys (15-USA) 6:3, 3:6, 6:3 Collins (USA) – Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6:3, 6:1 Liová (USA) – Linette (Poland) 0:6, 7:6 (7:5), 6 :2Cirsteaová (Romania) – Alexandrová (Russia) 6:0, 6:2Vekičová (Croatia) – Bradyová (USA) 7:6 (7:5), 7:5.