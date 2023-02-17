PUMA has digitally revamped its iconic ‘Super PUMA’ comic mascot as part of a new project PFP NFTwhich celebrates the brand’s 75th anniversary in a fun and innovative way.

“Super PUMA” was a comic, originally released by the company in the 1970s. Living as a unique digital artwork that can be used as a social media profile picture, the reinvigorated cartoon character will highlight PUMA’s highlights in sport while also creating an original storyline.

As the virtual space becomes more and more important for a young and tech-savvy audience, PUMA has launched several Web3 projects, culminating with the show at New York Fashion Week in September 2022, a much-anticipated return for the brand that put showcasing its digital innovations.

“PUMA’s growing Web3 community has played an important role in launching this new project,” said Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Chief Brand Officer. “We listened to the wishes of our community and the Super PUMA PFP NFT is the result. It is a great project to kick off our 75th anniversary, expressing our mantra – Forever Faster – which builds on our history and heritage to advance sport and culture through design and innovation”.

The Super PUMA PFP NFT will complement PUMA’s other ongoing NFT project, the Nitro Collection, which will continue to be PUMA’s vehicle for releasing new and innovative shoe designs.

Current Nitro Collection NFT holders will continue to have first access to PUMA’s next wave of futuristic sneakers and will receive one PFP NFT for each Nitro Collection NFT owned. Additionally, as part of PUMA’s partnership with 10KTF, the Super PUMA PFP NFT will be part of the 10KTF ecosystem. In total, 10,000 Super PUMA PFP NFTs will be available. In late February, all Nitro Collection NFT owners will receive a Super PUMA PFP, an additional 4,000 Super PUMA PFPs will be publicly sold for non-Nitro owners, while the remaining 2,000 will be reserved for PUMA’s partnership with 10KTF.

In addition, the Super PUMA NFT will be a partner collection of 10KTF. PUMA will be the first traditional brand to have a PFP in the 10KTF ecosystem. This will allow owners to place their Super PUMA on 10KTF dies and participate in 10KTF missions.

The announcement of the Super PUMA PFP NFT marks the one year anniversary since PUMA was one of the first brands to register their ENS domain, Puma.eth, in February 2022. It also marks the first of several digital innovations that to release this year, continuing to use Web3 as a vehicle for its “FOREVER.FASTER.” mission. This will include new and innovative phygital product offerings and collaborations with credible brand partners through growing partnerships.