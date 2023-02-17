The National College of Journalists (CNP), Cesar branch, held its first official event as an association of this sector this Thursday morning in the city of Valledupar since its formation on November 11.

The meeting was attended by social communicators, professional and empirical journalists, photojournalists, audiovisual producers, among other people, who according to the president of the CNP, María Eloisa Araújo, “they carry out high-risk activities.”

Thus, Araújo urged the media and public and private institutions that contract the services of these workers to “dignify work cwith fair wages and treatment because it is an activity almost 24 hours and 7 days”.

27 people are part of the union in the Cesar section. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

THE FIGHT FOR LABOR STABILITY

Mari Mestre, press officer of the Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department, agrees with the president of the Syndicate It is registered with the Ministry of Labor.

“Before, the profession of journalism was classified as high risk, and it is, but it was legally separated. It is necessary that it be cataloged in that way again, that would help us to have decent conditions in companies today because on some occasions rights are violated ”, Mestre expressed.

The communicator suggested being part of the community “To have more strength to fight for job stability, for service provision contracts to be changed to indefinite or fixed-term ones with all the guarantees.”

LABOR PROTECTION LAW FOR JOURNALISTS

Although the Law 1016 of 2006 adopted norms for the labor and social protection of journalistic and communication activity, sources consulted by this editorial house indicate that not all their rights are guaranteed.

The CNP was created ago 60 yearscurrently has 27 sectional throughout the country, and 7 committees, one of them is in the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar. In total they are 1,865 members.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

