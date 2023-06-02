Home » Fan riots overshadowed German second division relegation – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Fan riots overshadowed German second division relegation – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Fan riots overshadowed German second division relegation – sport.ORF.at

Arminia Bielefeld is facing relegation from the second German Bundesliga after a bitter defeat in the relegation first leg at Wehen Wiesbaden, which was overshadowed by fan riots. The game with the third division team, which Bielefeld lost 0:4 (0:1) with Martin Fraisl, Manuel Prietl and Christian Gebauer on Friday, had to be interrupted for 21 minutes shortly before the end.

IMAGO/Jan Huebner

The referee sent the teams into the cabins after the fourth goal for Wiesbaden. Bielefeld fans had thrown firecrackers and tried to storm the square.

A year after being relegated from the Bundesliga, the East Westphalians are about to fall again. Ivan Prtajin (6th), Johannes Wurtz (50th), Benedict Hollerbach (60th) and John Iredale (82nd) ​​scored the goals for the Hessians, who before the second leg on Tuesday in Bielefeld have the best prospects of promotion to the second have league.

See also  Personality and leadership: super Gentile has already bewitched the Apu

You may also like

French Open: Djokovic shows strong nerves in Paris

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Fiorentina (1-3)

Grand Tour of the Savio Valley

Le Havre returns to Ligue 1, helped by...

Ramondino: “Top-level match, proud to have played it...

Staněk has a medal in the Diamond League...

Sassuolo-Fiorentina, Italian: ‘Now the icing on the cake...

Athletics, Golden Gala 2023: Italy wins three races!...

Volleyball, Italy Usa 2-3, the highlights of the...

Carlos Alcaraz slips into the round of 16...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy