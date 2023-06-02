Fan riots overshadowed German second division relegation – sport.ORF.at

Arminia Bielefeld is facing relegation from the second German Bundesliga after a bitter defeat in the relegation first leg at Wehen Wiesbaden, which was overshadowed by fan riots. The game with the third division team, which Bielefeld lost 0:4 (0:1) with Martin Fraisl, Manuel Prietl and Christian Gebauer on Friday, had to be interrupted for 21 minutes shortly before the end.
The referee sent the teams into the cabins after the fourth goal for Wiesbaden. Bielefeld fans had thrown firecrackers and tried to storm the square.
A year after being relegated from the Bundesliga, the East Westphalians are about to fall again. Ivan Prtajin (6th), Johannes Wurtz (50th), Benedict Hollerbach (60th) and John Iredale (82nd) scored the goals for the Hessians, who before the second leg on Tuesday in Bielefeld have the best prospects of promotion to the second have league.