Fan riots overshadowed German second division relegation – sport.ORF.at

Arminia Bielefeld is facing relegation from the second German Bundesliga after a bitter defeat in the relegation first leg at Wehen Wiesbaden, which was overshadowed by fan riots. The game with the third division team, which Bielefeld lost 0:4 (0:1) with Martin Fraisl, Manuel Prietl and Christian Gebauer on Friday, had to be interrupted for 21 minutes shortly before the end.

IMAGO/Jan Huebner



The referee sent the teams into the cabins after the fourth goal for Wiesbaden. Bielefeld fans had thrown firecrackers and tried to storm the square.

A year after being relegated from the Bundesliga, the East Westphalians are about to fall again. Ivan Prtajin (6th), Johannes Wurtz (50th), Benedict Hollerbach (60th) and John Iredale (82nd) ​​scored the goals for the Hessians, who before the second leg on Tuesday in Bielefeld have the best prospects of promotion to the second have league.