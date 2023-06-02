Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3, goals and highlights: Cabral, Saponara and Gonzalez

Fiorentina is there, in view of the Conference final, archives the championship with an away win against Sassuolo, a good omen towards the match against West Ham. The Italian team manages but plays to win, starts better and with Cabral, in the first half, hits the post. Sassuolo tries to react in the final of the first fraction but Fiorentina keeps a good guard. The second half begins and the viola passes with Cabral who takes advantage of a short rejection by Russo. Sassuolo does not give up and earns a penalty for handball by Cabral: Berardi scores. Italian inserts Saponara who repays him with a beautiful goal from outside the box. Tressoldi is sent off for double yellow and Nico Gonzalez makes it 3-1. In the red final also for Rogerio who leaves him in 9. Fiorentina rises to 56 in eighth place, Sassuolo closes at 45.