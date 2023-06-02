Home » Claudia Gerini: “I respect Giorgia Meloni because…”
by admin
Giorgia Meloni? “She has dedicated her whole life to politics, I respect her because she has been able to take up her space. I like her”. To say it is Claudia Gerini during an intervention in Cartabianca on Rai3.

The actress had her say on the all-female political challenge among the prime minister and Pd secretary Elly Schlein: “They are two women who carry on their ideas. Schlein collects a difficult inheritance, it takes time and strategies”, the words of Claudia Gerini.

