New website released: The countdown is on: Smartbroker will soon become SMARTBROKER+

As of today, users can explore the future brand world of SMARTBROKER+. A joint team from Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) and Smartbroker AG has completely overhauled their online broker of the same name in recent months and at the same time raised the design and user experience to a completely new level.

The first teasers have been circulating since the end of June on the website that has now been activated www.smartbrokerplus.de

Customers can now get a comprehensive impression of the new brand and pre-register for so-called Early Access. The company uses numerous visualizations to show what watch lists or financial overviews, for example, will look like in the future. With www.smartbrokerplus.de want to arouse curiosity in Berlin and make the new product tangible. At the same time, the website answers the most important questions about the relaunch and explains how to proceed.

In a few weeks, the early access phase will start, in which users can actually explore the new app. According to the company, there are already numerous pre-registrations. The innovations announced include a user-friendly front end for the desktop application and the completely newly developed apps for Android and iOS, which will soon make trading on mobile devices much more convenient. The user experience is at the center of the development, the entire relaunch is designed with the “Customer First” approach.

New deposit application route will significantly simplify the onboarding process

Part of the new SMARTBROKER+ offering is, among other things, an area where investors can find inspiration and add popular stocks to a watch list. This is also where the Smartbroker Group’s 25 years of expertise in stock exchange portals comes into play. The most important news, trends and signals from the community will also find their way into the new online broker. The new user experience also includes a completely newly developed onboarding process, which makes opening a securities account much easier and faster.

On the other hand, there are no fundamental changes to the conditions: SMARTBROKER+ takes over the essential elements of the multiple test winner Smartbroker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neobrokers. The product range starts in the early access phase with all German trading places and will then be expanded to the usual Smartbroker scope in the following weeks. The transfer of the custody accounts is planned for the end of October. At the same time, existing customers can already benefit from the advantages of the new SMARTBROKER+.

User experience comes first in the development process

Christian Wendrock-Prechtl, CXO (Managing Director CX, UX & Innovation), on the launch of the new SMARTBROKER+: “We aim to develop the next generation of brokers. That’s why our motto is: Customer First. With this approach, we focus holistically on the needs of our customers. That is why we have integrated fundamentally new functions into SMARTBROKER+ and optimized them according to the latest customer experience requirements. We express this quality with a newly developed brand image. We are clearly setting ourselves apart from the competition and are positioning Germany’s next-generation broker with the help of a unique color and imagery in black and white and neon green. We are different and don’t let the established competition impose any limits on us. Because there is another way: honest, trusting, transparent.”

Thomas Soltau, CEO of Smartbroker AG, on the new brand world of SMARTBROKER+: “In the past few months we have had many discussions with users of Smartbroker and have asked ourselves again and again: What does a modern broker have to look like and what does it have to be able to do really stand out? Our team for SMARTBROKER+ was able to adopt many ideas that we gained in this way, for example the integration of information sources. The ‘old’ Smartbroker was already a kind of joint development with our financial community and was also so successful because it was designed to meet the needs of ‘real’ users. We did the same with our new product. I’m really looking forward to the feedback on our new, completely overhauled brand.”

About the Smartbroker Group:

Among other things, the Smartbroker Group operates Smartbroker – a multi-award-winning next-generation broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of neobrokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de, while the group also operates four high-reach stock exchange portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and maintains the largest financial community.

