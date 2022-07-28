The Central Military Commission held a ceremony to award the “August 1 Medal” and the honorary title

Xi Jinping awards medals and certificates to recipients of the “August 1st Medal”

Award flags of honor to the units that have won the honorary title

On the occasion of celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Central Military Commission held a grand ceremony in Beijing on the 27th to award the “August 1 Medal” and honorary titles. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented medals and certificates to the recipients of the “August 1st Medal”, and awarded flags of honor to the units that received the honorary title.

At the ceremony site of the Bayi Building, the officers, soldiers and civilian representatives of the army lined up neatly, and the atmosphere was solemn and warm. At 4:00 p.m., 18 soldiers armed with guns were entering the venue and standing on both sides. The award ceremony began, and the audience sang the national anthem. Xu Qiliang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, read out the order signed by Xi Jinping for the Central Military Commission to award the “August 1 Medal” and the honorary title. Zhang Youxia, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the ceremony.

Du Fuguo, Qian Qihu, Nie Haisheng and other comrades who received the “August 1st Medal” stepped forward one after another. Xi Jinping decorated them with medals, issued certificates, and took pictures with them.

Afterwards, Xi Jinping presented the flag of honor to the second battalion of a certain unit of the Air Force Surface-to-Air Missile Corps, which won the honorary title of “Model Surface-to-Air Missile Battalion”.

The awarding ceremony ended with loud military chants. Xi Jinping took a group photo with the comrades who received the “August 1st Medal”.

Members of the Central Military Commission Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin, the main responsible comrades of various departments of the Central Military Commission and relevant units of the military stationed in Beijing, representatives of our army heroes who have won medals and national honorary titles, relatives of the recipients of the “August 1st Medal” Representatives attended the ceremony.