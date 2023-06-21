the violence of the policeman on the young prisoner, hits him and throws him to the ground – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A Detroit suburban police officer has been charged with assault after a video shows him punching a 19-year-old in the face and slamming him to the ground in jail.

The boy was tried in prison on June 13 after being arrested for several offences. The video shows him and Officer Matthew Rodriguez apparently exchanging words before the officer assaults him. Rodriguez, who was placed on furlough, was charged with willful negligence and assault. The judge set bail at $5,000. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE OR ARCHIVE (LaPresse)

June 21, 2023 – Updated June 21, 2023, 09:30 am

