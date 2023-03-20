The third week of the “Ring of Destiny” series is getting off to a very exciting start!

Source: Kurir TV

After Andrej discovered that the identities of the two sisters were switched, he threatens “Anja” to reveal to everyone who she really is. Frightened by his threats, she blames Andrej for everything that happened to her. The volunteers have a problem in the company that they are trying to solve in every way. At the same time, Petar invites Ljuba to a meeting, and Andrej gets drunk out of sadness and gets into a fight. Denis’s grandmother is the first to notice that “Anja” is behaving strangely and tries to figure out the sudden changes. Andrej observes how the Dobrovoljski family treats “Anja” and, realizing that she no longer needs him, tries to kill himself, but Marina saves him. In order not to betray herself, “Anja” asks her mother to bring her diaries and make her new life as believable as possible.

00:52 The ring of destiny Source: Kurir TV Source: Kurir TV

The series “The Ring of Destiny” never ceases to surprise the audience, and every day the plot of this drama becomes more and more exciting. Don’t miss the new episodes this week on weekdays at 3 p.m. and then at 10 p.m. on Kurir TV!

Source: Kurir TV