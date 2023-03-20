Energy emergency, Urso avoids increases in the bill: “There is no risk of price increases”

“There are no alarms in sight” either on the quantity or on the prices of gas and by 2023 we will definitively achieve energy independence”. So the minister of companies and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoto the microphones of Radio 24 reassured the country about the energy emergency underway after the arrival of the Golar Tundra regasification vessel in Piombino and with “the other ship in Ravenna we will completely eliminate the dependence”, assures the minister.

“We have already gone from 40% of gas imports from Russia in 2021 to 16% last year”, according to Urso, the pre-established timetable is therefore perfectly in line with the roadmap that Italy had set itself at the outbreak of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This result is the result of a great synergy of agreements for which the Government has worked. Starting from those close with Algeria, to which is added the “doubling of the Azerbaijan tap”. In parallel, the gas pipeline that will soon “be reopened in Libya and potential supplies from the eastern Mediterranean, where Eni is at the forefront of what will be one of the largest fields”.

The starting situation is very positive. The averagely mild temperatures of the winter now behind us have made it possible to save many of last year’s storage reserves. Furthermore, Urso added, the price cap agreement with Europe it allowed a gradual reduction of the price on international markets. Also Eugenio Giani, president of the Tuscany region, welcomed the arrival on the Piombino coast, saying that “it will give Italian citizens, Tuscan citizens and those of Piombino the breath of 5 billion cubic meters of gas”.

