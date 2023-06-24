Home » The Wagner tanks in the center of Rostov, the street cleaners continue to clean undeterred – Corriere TV
The awakening in Rostov-on-Don, Russia with Wagner tanks marching towards Moscow. For the inhabitants great amazement but there does not seem to be tension at the moment. An ecological worker continues to clean the streets despite the situation.
The operation announced by the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin: «It is not a coup, but a march of justice, we will go through with it». At 6.30 Prigozhin announced that he was at the Rostov headquarters and in control of a number of sites including an airport. Wrath of Putin. The Russian prosecutor’s office has opened proceedings for “armed rebellion”.

