The Wagnerians left for Poland | Info

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said today that a group of Wagnerians is moving towards that country.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki shocked the world today with the information that a group of 100 Wagnerians leaves for Poland, reports “Reuters”. According to him, the members of Wagner are moving in the direction of the Suwalki corridor, the border area between Poland and Lithuania. The area also connects Belarus with the Russian Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.

That corridor is supposedly very important for both the Russian Federation and the NATO alliance. Polish media reports that Prime Minister Morawiecki said this today in the city of Glivice. It is reported that in his address he reminded that his country has been exposed to border attacks for the past two years.

“This year alone there have been 16,000 attempts by immigrants to cross the border illegally as Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are trying to bring them into Poland, they want to bring them into PolandMoravjecki said.

He added that now the situation is even more dangerous. According to his knowledge, a group of about 100 Wagnerians headed for the Suvalki corridor near Grodno in Belarus.

“We have information that more than 100 Wagner mercenaries headed for the Suvalki corridor near Grodno in Belarus“, said the Polish Prime Minister.

He assessed this situation as “a new step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory”. He explained what that means specifically.

“They will probably be disguised as Belarusian border guards and help illegal immigrants to reach Polish territory, to destabilize Poland, but they will probably also try to infiltrate Poland by pretending to be illegal immigrants and this creates additional risksMoravjecki added.



