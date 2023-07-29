Parties – Chrupalla does not expect a Union Chancellor candidate Merz

Tino Chrupalla am 28.07.2023dts

Magdeburg (German news agency) – AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla does not expect CDU leader Friedrich Merz to run for chancellor. Chrupalla told the “Rheinische Post”: “I now doubt that Friedrich Merz will be a candidate for chancellor.”

Chrupalla added that Merz had underestimated how long he had been out of politics. Nor did he succeed in capturing the large supporters of the Merkel era in his party. Chrupalla also emphasized that the fire walls built by Merz and the CDU to the AfD no longer exist at the municipal level. “Because the municipalities are dealing with completely different issues, with kindergartens and cycle paths.”

The AfD federal spokesman said: “The voters also expect this at the state level.” There are already talks about this in the background. At the same time, Chrupalla emphasized that he was not afraid of the establishment of a party by Left Sahra Wagenknecht. “I see that very pragmatically.”

If there is a Wagenknecht party, “it will deduct percentages from all parties. I don’t think it will cut us in half.”

