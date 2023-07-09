Home » The war in Ukraine on its 500th day, Zelensky on the Isle of Snakes: «Symbol of resistance»
The war in Ukraine on its 500th day, Zelensky on the Isle of Snakes: «Symbol of resistance»

On the 500th day of the Ukrainian war, Zelensky visits the Isle of Serpents, while civilians still die under the Russian night raids. It happened in Lyman, in Donetsk, where at least eight people lost their lives when a shower of rockets fired from multiple launchers hit a residential building. The islet of Serpents,…

