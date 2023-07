Alexander Zverev failed in the third round of the oldest tennis tournament in the world. In Wimbledon, the Olympic champion lost to Italian Matteo Berrettini in 2:27 hours 3: 6, 6: 7 (4: 7), 6: 7 (5: 7). Berrettini, who lost the final against Novak Djokovic in 2021, now meets world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

