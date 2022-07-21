Home World The war is not over
World

The war is not over

by admin
The war is not over

Saltivskyi district, Kharkiv. July 20, 2022. Photo by Sofia Bobok / Anadolu Agency

This is an image of a father holding the hand of his 13-year-old son killed in a bombing near Kharkiv. He can’t leave her. There is no sentence that is sensible and appropriate to add, other than this: the war is not over. And it is necessary to repeat it, to repeat it to oneself: the war is not over. The war is not over. The war is not over. I repeated it silently to myself. Then I thought of a book, a novel about a man who loses a child of that age. And he can’t give himself peace.

I don’t have to look at it anymore. When I need to look at Willie, I’ll do it with my heart. How fair it is. Where he is still intact and undivided. If I could talk to him about it, I know he would approve; he would tell me that I am right to go and never come back. He was such a noble spirit.

He especially loved goodness. He was so good. My little man. He always knew how to behave. And he urged me to do it. I will do it now. Even if it is tough. All gifts are momentary. I will return this, even if I don’t want to. And I’ll thank God. Or the world.

Whoever gave it to me, I humbly thank him, and I pray that I have treated him well and that I can continue to treat him well in the future. Love, love, I know what you are.

(George Saunders, “Lincoln in the Bardo”).

See also  The female soldier - the Republic

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy