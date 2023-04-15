by blogsicilia.it – ​​51 seconds ago

The rain returns, albeit of a slight intensity in Sicily for Saturday 15th April. The low-pressure circulation, responsible for light rains in the first part of the day, recedes favoring the entry of drier air…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The weather in Sicily, drizzle and instability, stationary temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 51 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».