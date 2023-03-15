On WhatsApp there is a trick that few know. Just click on the three dots to see what happens: the incredible discovery.

There are always many functions present on WhatsApp. But where the features do not arrive, the tricks could arrive, when you touch the three dots a new feature could be activated. So let’s find out what happens and what is the trick in question.

In recent years one of most updated applications on digital stores is certainly WhatsApp. Meta messaging service is the most used by both iOS and Android users. There are always many new things arriving, with the app that manages to keep up with the times and avoid any overtaking by the fierce competitors on the market. Furthermore, developers often take advantage of the Beta version of the application to try out the new functions.

The WABetaInfo portal always keeps you informed about the latest news, always ready to update the users who use it on a daily basis. In fact, WhatsApp is becoming increasingly useful for all segments of the population. We could see how now it is possible to send any type of file, regardless of its weight. Among the most appreciated features introduced we also find the expansion of the reactions and the photos that can be viewed only once. Now though comes another trick ready to revolutionize the applicationLet’s find out what it is.

WhatsApp, an unpublished trick arrives: how to change color

WhatsApp is still today the most used instant messaging application in the world. However, there are tricks that few know, such as change color to the application. Let’s see how it can be done.

To discover the new WhatsApp trick, just click the three dots in the application menu. From Android after opening the application and going to Settings. Once you get here you will need to go first to the chat section then click Theme > Choose Theme. Then select the one you prefer between light or dark. Finally just click ok to confirm.

While on the iPhone instead it will be necessary to proceed directly on the operating system. Furthermore, this procedure could only be carried out on iOS 13. Once you open the application settings you will need to go to the App Library. Once here you will need to go to screen and brightness and select Light or Dark. When you have the switch ON you will have the theme light in the day and dark in the evening.



Finally on PC to change the theme you must always go to Settings. However, it should be noted that some devices support the “dark mode” as a default item. So these are all the methods to change color on WhatsApp. It must be remembered that there are many tricks on the application that can improve the messaging application.

