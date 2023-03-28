Home World The white woman and the hermit. – Japan world
World

The white woman and the hermit. – Japan world

by admin
The white woman and the hermit. – Japan world

If a young woman alone in the world is sold to a group of traffickers, her future is sealed. Instead, Ren has a chance to grab when an assassin exterminates her kidnappers. Her name is Tesshu, he too is alone and ready to grab any opportunity: the sale of Ren will earn him the money needed to leave the street life behind.

But Ren does not give up, and will resort to intelligence, seduction and ancestral knowledge, to build a new destiny for both.

The author: Writer passionate about history, religions, esotericism, pharmacopoeia, Syrian Jungle it is a shadow, and will continue to be.

Delos Digital publisher, Romantic Passion series edited by Ada Capobianco
77 pages – Price: € 2.99 (ebook version: epub, mobi)

See also  Weather forecast Thursday March 9, 2023 | weather forecast

You may also like

Who in Taiwan wants reunification with China

The serial sperm donor from the Netherlands

Russia, sentenced to two years the father of...

France, young people march for workers and against...

“I have been HIV positive for 21 years....

in Naples 5G, edge computing and IXP and...

Rosendo I want you to dream with me,...

magnitude 4.6, epicenter near Campobasso. The shock also...

Jasikevičius and a cheering partisan Sport

Strange Adventures, comic review (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy