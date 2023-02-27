Coinciding with the eve of 28F, the day of Andalusia, today the first meeting takes place in the Trinchera in Malaga. Wild Andalusia It brings together, among others, Carmen Xia, Space Surimi or Califato Dj Set in a party with electronic overtones and a lot of white and green sentiment. On March 17 they land at the Industrial Copera in Malaga.

Caliphate Dj Set, Space Surimi, Carmen Xia, Andrew and Manuela, Kievra, Savage Project y Robzzz They star in Andalucía Salvaje, “a meeting to vindicate the south, live our culture and value the talent and avant-garde that emerges in our towns”. All in an electronic climax where to value that new sound that mixes roots and avant-garde.

The poster has a double date, the February 27 in the La Trinchera room of Málaga and the March 17 in the room the Industrial Copera of Granada.